Local officials urge residents at risk of eviction to seek aid ahead of October 3rd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The federal moratorium on eviction was extended to Oct. 3rd, but this has only increased the urgency for local officials working to get rental assistance to people in need.

Director of Columbus’s reinvestment department Robert Scott said he received an influx of calls just before the original July 31 deadline. Now he’s continuing to work towards making the information about the Georgia Rental Assistance Program and it’s application readily available.

“It is so so so so important for people to try to get connected to opportunities before this eviction moratorium expires. A lot of times these things are a process, meaning there’s a back and forth that can happen or has to happen in order to make sure that things are complying,” said Scott. “So the sooner, the SOONER households can get connected to these opportunities and start the process, the much better it could be for them.”

Scott said the process can take up to five weeks meaning those who are in need ahead of the Oct. 3rd expiration date must begin the process by Aug. 25.

“So that means if it’s a five week process, 60 days by August 25th I need to have as many people run into this opportunity as possible to make sure that I can have them go through the process or have it go through the process in order for them to have a greater shot at being preserved,” said Scott.

Scott said he’s working with local advocacy groups, landlords, and more to try to get this opportunity in front of those in need. He is also working on a plan to hold an event at the Columbus Civic Center.

If you or someone you know is interested in rental assistance options you can head to the follow websites for more information or call Scott’s office directly:

Georgia Rental Assistance: https://georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov/

Alabama Rental Assistance: https://eraalabama.com/

Robert Scotts Office: (706) -225-4613

In the photos below you’ll find locations where you can access computers, Wi-Fi and other resources needed to fill out the application.