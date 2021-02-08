Local officials work to repair Austin Sumbry Park

Phenix City, Ala (WRBL) – Due to vandalism and the COVID-19 pandemic, Austin Sumbry Park was forced to closed last year. Now, local officials are working to reopen the park.

The park closed in October 2020 after it became the victim of vandalism and was the target of thefts. There were no security measures in place because the park is located on the outskirts of town. So, local officials did what they felt was best for the community and closed the park. COVID-19 also had a major role in the park closing as well.

Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith does not believe the vandalism or thefts were gang-related. Instead, Chief Smith thinks individuals were stealing park benches and tables for scrap metal. He and his team are working together to ensure that the new tables and benches do not go missing again once the park reopens.

Local officials are working to get the park open to the public again. Park workers have started repairing damage, replacing stolen items, and adding in new security features. Police Captain Ray Smith says he is looking forward to opening the park again.

“I’m certainly looking forward to that, obviously were watching the CDC guidelines and see what we can do to make it safe to open those parks. Particularly Austin Sumbry Park, it’s a very important park for historical reasons in our city and because it’s a really nice park,” Chief Smith said.

Once all repairs are done and security measures in place, the park will reopen to the public, according to officials.