Local Organization addresses suicide among children

A symposium was held for Suicide Prevention month to address suicide among children.

It was New Horizon’s third annual Children’s Mental Health Symposium. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, every seven days a child in Georgia commits suicide.

During the event, the non-profit’s executive director addressed the signs of suicide, and how to take action.

“Parents, caregivers and guardians need to be aware of the signs and symptoms that their child or teenager is possibly having thoughts of suicides. Children are affected from all demographics of suicide. For 15 to 17 year olds, it’s the number two leading cause of death in the state of Georgia.”

State and local leaders in the field of Child Suicide awareness and prevention spoke during the conference. Gallagher says she hopes this program helps start an open conversation about suicide prevention.