COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Fittingly, The Lola Strong Cares Foundation will soon host the 2nd Annual Pancreatic Cancer 5K Walk in Columbus. The event will take place on Nov. 12 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Spencer High School sports complex, located at 1000 Fort Benning Road. There is no limit to how many people can participate.

According to Ashlee Griffin, the founder of The Lola Strong Cares Foundation, the purposes of the walk are to bring awareness to pancreatic cancer and honor those who are fighting or have fought the disease, especially her mother, who passed away from pancreatic cancer on June 17, 2021.

“We’ll have some music out there,” Griffin said. “We’ve got some giveaways. The sheriff’s office will be out there with the gaming truck. And we’re going to have some other organizations out there like the West [Central] Georgia Cancer Coalition center. They’ll have some community resources.”

Griffin encouraged participants to wear purple and said a photographer will be at the event.

People finished the walk quickly last year, she said. This year’s walk will take place on a track.

While the event is free and open to the community, donations at https://www.thelolastrongcaresfoundation.org are strongly encouraged. Click here to register for this event. Participants can also register in person at the event, but Griffin said registering online is more efficient.

Griffin started The Lola Strong Cares Foundation in 2018, but it was officially incorporated and became a 501c3 non-profit organization in June 2021, she said in a press release. Griffin came up with the idea because she wasn’t aware of pancreatic cancer before her mother was diagnosed with it. Griffin named the foundation after her mother.

In 2018, after her mother’s diagnosis, Griffin started a pancreatic t-shirt fundraiser to help pay for her mother’s out-of-pocket expenses. She ended up raising $4,000. Griffin felt encouraged by the support she received.

“People were ordering shirts, taking pictures and posting with the hashtag #lolastrong,” she said.

Griffin held another fundraiser in 2020, raising $1,500, which she donated to John B. Amos Cancer Center, where her mother received most of her cancer care.

“I decided that I wanted to start my own organization to assist pancreatic cancer patients in their fight as a way to honor my mom, who was an avid giver,” she said. “As a brand new organization, I haven’t received much funding yet, but I know that if I keep pushing and bringing awareness, I will be able to help not only pancreatic cancer patients but also other cancer patients.”

For more information on The Lola Strong Cares Foundation, visit http://www.thelolastrongcaresfoundation.org.