Local organizations build ramp for Navy Veteran

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local organizations are partnering together to build a ramp for a Navy Veteran so he can have access to his home.

Navy Veteran Shanley Ryan Skolnick is scheduled to have a knee replacement surgery on both of his kneesleaving him unable to walk up the stairs into his home. His wife, Deborah Skolnick, began reaching out to local organizations looking for help building an accessible entrance for her husband.

Alumni Leader of Wounded Warrior Project, Lakesha Stringer, was happy to help. Stringer and Mrs. Skolnick rallied the help of organizations like The Mission Continues, American Legion, and even Home Depot who pitched in $350 of materials to build a ramp. Operations Assistant Manager Misty Washington said she’s happy to help.

“It gives you that little warm feeling about helping our Veterans who served us. They shop in our stores every day and it just feels really good to be able to serve them,” Washington said.

Not only is Skolnick a Navy Veteran but he is an alumni member of Wounded Warrior, The Mission Continues, American Legion Post 35. He also works with the Columbus River Dragons, Skolnick also dresses up as Santa Claus and the East Bunny for children.

“Mr. Ryan Skolnick is a great pillar in our community, as far as making sure things are done for many organizations. He’s a great person in our community, he’s our Santa Claus our Easter Bunny and he does so many things for our community,” Stringer said.

Skolnick is scheduled to have knee replacement surgery on both of his knees, June 24. The ramp will be used for Skolnick’s recovery process.

“This is for while he’s recovering but we don’t know the extent of all that’s going to take place. We do know that he has to get the other knee done as well, so it’s important that we get the ramp done now for this knee. So the next surgery he’ll already be in place,” Stringer said.

The Mission Continues has donated money and Wounded Warriors has provided people to help work on the ramp. Even though these organizations have donated as much as they can, Stringer is still in need of volunteers.

“We need all help or any help from the community to make sure this is done properly. If there’s any construction companies because we want to make sure that he’s safe. So if anyone would like to help us please let us know,” Stringer said.

Construction for the ramp will take place Tuesday, June 22.

“It feels great to take care of another veteran. It’s our duty to be veterans, veteran and so it feels great to be able to do this,” Stringer said.

If you or anyone you know would like to help with the construction of the ramp please reach out to the American Legion Post 35.

https://www.legion.org/