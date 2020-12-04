Local organizations host voter registration event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The two Georgia senate run-off races are just over one month away, and three local organizations are helping new voters get registered.

The South Columbus Boys and Girls Club partnered with United Way and Your Voice Your Vote, to help new voters get registered to cast their ballots in Georgia’s two historic senate run-off races.

The inside of the South Boys and Girls Club in Columbus, was transformed into a voter registration station. The goal of the event is to make sure students of age, people in the community and parents of students at the Boys and Girls Club are all registered to vote. The three-way partnership is all in an effort to encourage people to let their voices be heard and to engage in their civic duty.

“One thing that my program specifically, “Your Voice Your Vote,” really wants to emphasize is increasing youth turnout as a whole. And so what we saw in November, is that the youth were really instrumental in November elections, but namely, the Georgia youth vote which lead the nation as number one,” says BJ Tillman, Your Voice Your Vote organizer.

The organizations involved are encouraging mask-wearing and social distancing to ensure safety is a top priority while registering people to vote. The deadline to register to vote in the senate run-off races is December 7th, and the run-off election is scheduled for January 5th.

The two Senate run-off races in Georgia are between Incumbent Senator David Perdue and Democratic Challenger Jon Ossoff, and the other Georgia senate seat is between Senator Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock.