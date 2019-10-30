Local organizations provide a safe haven for kids to celebrate Halloween

Boxwood Community Center hosted a fun Halloween event for kids in the neighborhood. Kids were able to play games, dress up in costume and take home bags of candy.

Local organizations joined in to help the community center throw this event.

Community Warriors, a group of military members and civilians, and Infusion, a servant leadership organization that helps high school students engage in the community, volunteered at the event.

Cedric Hill is a former member of Infusion. He says by helping to provide a safe place for kids to enjoy Halloween is his way of paying it forward.

“For kids here in Columbus that do have a safe place to go trick or treating from house to house, but for a lot of the kids here the sad reality is it’s not that,” Hill said.

“So, I think it’s really big and it’s cool for organizations to be able to like say ‘Hey, you can come here and get this candy, get a hot dog and play some games,’without having to have that concern.”

Lisa Herring volunteers with the center through a partnership with Boxwood Ministries and St. Thomas Episcopal Church. She says the center wanted to have this event for children who might not be able to afford a costume or live in the safest area.