Local participants wanted for Alzheimer’s prevention trial

(COLUMBUS,Ga.) It’s projected that the number of people in Georgia age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s disease will increase by 46.2 percent by 2025. Experts say this underscores the need for a medical breakthrough.

Researchers here in Columbus are looking for that game changer by trying to prevent Alzheimer’s disease. They’re looking for people over the age of 60, who are in otherwise good health but are in the high risk group for developing Alzheimer’s disease.

“We believe that there are a couple of very important proteins that are responsible for Alzheimer’s disease and in this trial, we have actually developed a drug that prevents this protein from being laid down in the brain and actually remove some of the protein in the brain,” said Neurologist and Researcher Dr. Jonathan Liss, who’s conducting the trial.

The five-year trial will involve cognitively healthy older adults, ages 60 to 75, who are at high risk of developing symptoms of Alzheimer’s because they inherited two copies of the e4 type of the apolipoprotein (APOE) gene, the major genetic risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s disease at older ages.

If you’re interested in the trial, you can call the Medical Research & Health Education Foundation in Columbus at 706-327-4000 or t sign up online at www.endALZnow.org/GeneMatch.