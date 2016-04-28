Local pastor donates proceeds to school

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Students at MLK Junior Elementary received a generous donation from Bill Purvis Ministries Thursday.

Pastor Bill Purvis of Cascade Hills Church donated proceeds from his new book “Make a Break for it” to help provide resources to children in the community. Thursday morning he presented a check for nearly $4500.

“I hope it helps to raise awareness in the rest of the community about this school and what great leadership they have and great teachers they have.and great students they have that need a good chance,” said Pastor Bill Purvis.

Principal Barbara Weaver says the money will be put to good use. She says it will help students be a part of summer camps who wouldn’t be able to participate if not for this donation.