Local physician jumps into Alabama senate race by doing an ad for Democrat Doug Jones

An East Alabama doctor stepped in the Alabama U.S. Senate race this morning when he did a commercial for Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

David White practices in Phenix City and Columbus and when Jones’ campaign asked him for help, he jumped into the partisan fight.

White was at his Phenix City home a few weeks ago when he got a call from the Doug Jones senatorial campaign.

They were looking for a doctor who backed Jones’ support of the Affordable Care Act. And they were looking for someone willing to do it for a statewide ad.

“I had told him I do some church videos and such and he could look at those,” White said. “And he already seen those. They were already OK with my presence and the fact that they got a fat, bald-headed doctor out of Alabama to talk for them, which is kind of unusual.”

The senator is friends with White’s brother, a Birmingham lawyer, so he knew some of the doctor’s political thoughts.

“It was pretty obvious that a doctor from down in that area, a rural doctor, would be a good spokesman,” Jones said.

And there was a primary reason.

“People trust their doctors. And throughout this pandemic I have been saying all along, don’t listen to politicians,” Jones said. “Listen to healthcare professionals. Listen to your doctor.”

White knew there were risks involved in getting into a contentious senate race where Jones is being challenged by Republican Tommy Tuberville.

“Most people have been supportive,” White said. “Many of my friends are Republicans and they will outright say they would not vote for Tuberville if he was not on the Republican ticket. What we are fighting is a block vote.”

The Jones campaign has been playing the commercial throughout the state for a couple of weeks.

“Then there have been the negative aspects of being involved,” White said. “Most people have been very understanding, very kind, very supportive. There’s a few wild folks out there who have called me a gun-stealing, baby-aborting socialist. Which is not true at all because they don’t know me.”

