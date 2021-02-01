Local professor awarded $25,000 grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University professor Dr. Anastasia Angelopoulou has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Epic Games.

Dr. Angelopoulou received the mega-grant to help students create a game prototype for peer-to-peer energy trading markets.

The project’s goal is to introduce consumers to the concept of peer-to-peer trading. This is a new power system operations concept where households generate their own energy with renewable resources, then trade it locally.

“I think it would be great for students because they would not only practice their skills in game design and simulation, but they can also learn about how peer to peer energy works… renewable sources of energy and would be introduced to a new topic,” Angelopolou said.

Dr. Angelopoulou’s eventual goal is to get energy companies and government entities to participate in the game and see how this can impact the market.

Once developed, a CSU spokesperson says the game could have a national impact on businesses, regulators, and households, and could provide the groundwork for follow-up projects in gaming, modeling and other market simulation game platforms.

Dr. Angelopoulou wants to involve as many students as possible. This will be open to any CSU students that have an interest in building games, programming, and designing simulations.

The program is still in its primary stages, but Angelopoulou already has students reaching out about wanting to participate in the fall.