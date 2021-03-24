Local rancher and farmer overcomes challenges while feeding the community

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Farmers, ranchers and producers are being applauded by the Agriculture Department during AG Week for what they bring to the table, literally. They’ve had to show resilience even before COVID-19.

Addis Bugg of Pine Mountain said farming, producing and ranching are the hardest jobs he’s ever done and he served 22 years in the Marines. He’s faced too little rain, too much rain, weeds, and insects. He said it’s worth it to get the fruit of his labor to your dinner table.

“I grow collards, kale, watermelon, corn, sweet potatoes, red potatoes, zucchini, squash,” said Addis Bugg of Bugg Farm in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

He spends long days tilling, mulching, seeding, and then in spring and summer, harvesting. His on-site farmer’s market was a casualty of COVID-19, but he’s found a way to merge his farm life and the 21st century.

“We decided to go everything online so I have a website now. It should be up and running this season by the middle of April,” said Bugg.

Bugg said he doesn’t use preservatives. He manages 230 acres. Five of those are for his crops, yielding thousands of pounds of produce a year, the rest in grazing land for his livestock, so he sells beef too.

“I think if they knew what I went through daily to get it to their table,” said Bugg.

It would change people’s perspective in the grocery store. Bugg has a business relationship with the local community, the WIC program through the AG Department, wholesalers, and restaurants in Atlanta.

When Bugg retired from the Marine Corps, he interviewed for other jobs but he felt uneasy, knowing the farm he grew up on was his destiny.

Bugg Farm is located at 269 Bugg Road in Pine Mountain, Georgia. To learn more, go to Bugg Family Farm on Facebook. His website, when up and running, can be found at buggfarm.com.