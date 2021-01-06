Local rapper Ardese Day is nominated for a Hollywood Music in Media Award

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In 2012 Ardese Day was convicted of man slaughter. Nine years later, ​Day was nominated for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards in Hollywood, Ca​lif.

Day was charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2012 after accidentally shooting and killing his friend George McGhee. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

“During that time period I felt lost, I gave up on everything. Especially when I was in jail​,I didn’t think I was going to get out. So, I really gave up​ hope, I felt like when he died a big part of me died. So​,it took a lot to get my focus back,” Day said.

After getting out of jail, Day and his brother Kenneth Hasking started a program called Man Up. The program is designed to mentor local youth about gun violence. The brothers started the program because of what he experienced.

“Hopefully they see a way out and they see that every time that you’re in a situation that looks dark if you stay focused and you switch your path maybe you can come out of it. Right now, a lot of these boys are throwing their lives away over nothing,” Day said.

As Day mentored local youth and showed them different outlets to express themselves​, he found an outlet of his own, music. As a child Day would play the drums at his church but he never took music seriously until now. Day says that God pushed him in the direction of music again​.

Day is a rapper who goes by the name Hollywood 40, in Oct. his Reggae song ” On Da Floor” was nominated for a Hollywood Music In Media Award in Hollywood, Calif. Artist such as Justin Timberlake and Kendrick Lamar have won an HMMA award.

“Honestly, I’m still in shock I still don’t believe it happened. As you said, we’re all the way out here in little Columbus, Georgia and somebody in Hollywood actually knows who I am,” Day said.

Day says this moment is still surreal to him considering that he has been nominated for an award that artist like Justine Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar, Earth Wind and Fire, and many other artists have won. To Congratulate the artist on his success a billboard has been placed announcing his nomination and is located on 10th Ave on Cusseta Rd.

Day says people tend to think being a music artist it a lot a fun but he says people don’t realize the hard work that goes into being a music artist.

“People look at it and think it’s fun, they think it’s going out and it’s not. It’s a lot of work and you have to be able to work when no one is looking, you have to be able to work when no one is supporting you,” Day said.

Due to COVID-19 there is a possibility that Day will have to miss out on physically accepting his award and enjoying the atmosphere of an award ceremony. The HMMA asked Day to send in a virtual acceptance speech incase he wins an award.

The award ceremony is scheduled for January 27, 2021. The artist plans to celebrate with his friends and family with a private dinner if the award ceremony has plans on being virtual.

“We’re going to have a private dinner downtown, we’re going to bring the Hollywood atmosphere here. So I’ll get to celebrate with my family and the people that I actually know,” Day said.

/