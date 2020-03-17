Local restaurants offer tamper-free packaging amid coronavirus

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) In response to coronavirus concerns, some local restaurants are using sealed packaging when delivering orders to customers.

Vertigo Fusion Kitchen, The Black Cow, and Smoke Bourbon and Barbeque are using tamper-free bags.

The Reddi-2-Go bags offer an extra measure of security to customers, making sure their food is untouched during the delivery. Once the food is cooked and placed inside the container, employees seal the bag by pulling the tab.

When the food arrives, customers pull the side of the bag to open. News 3 spoke with an owner who says the idea is a great way to put customers’ minds at ease.

“We thought by having a tamper-proof bag to put their to-go order in if they were to deliver they would make sure the bag came with their food in it from our kitchen to their kitchen,” says Denise Stickney, Managing Partner.

Stickney says starting today, all 3 restaurants will have curbside service where customers do not have to leave their vehicles to stay safe.