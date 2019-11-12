Local Scuba diver finds an undetonated warhead in the Chattahoochee River

A local scuba diver went looking for buried treasure in the Chattahoochee River when he says he was blown away by what he found.

While diving under the Dillingham Street Bridge, Tyler Blackmon says he found a warhead. A warhead is an explosive that is delivered by a missile.

Blackmon says he didn’t know much about the warhead than what his friend who is a veteran told him. Looking for more information, Blackmon says he took the explosive to the National Civil War Naval Museum.

“So, Adam whenever he looked at it he saw the timer that’s on it and he said that it’s an explosive of some sort. So, I actually took it to the National Civil War Museum and the curator up there he looked at it and told me it was a warhead dating back to the early 1900s,” Blackmon said.

The warhead dating back to the World War one era has not gone off yet. It is not detonated.

Blackmon says although he is fascinated by the treasure he has found, he plans to turn it in to police.

Blackmon documents his finding on his YouTube page called “TylersMark.” He says the point of his channel is to find fascinating things while cleaning up the river with friends, but to also return the treasure he finds back to its owner.

