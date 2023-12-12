COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Ballet will have three very special guests this weekend for the grand opening of The Nut Cracker. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley and their wives have joined forces for this fundraiser. The sheriffs will ballroom dance and act as extras in two segments of the Nutcracker.

Russel County Sheriff Taylor says that he is looking forward to the community seeing the sheriffs doing something positive that is outside of the norm.

“We all are engaged in our communities by trying to give back and doing different things. But this is something different. I’ve never been in a ballroom act where I had to do ballroom style dancing, and so I’m kind of excited to see how that will go,” said Sheriff Taylor.

The Nutcracker will be premiering this Saturday and Sunday at the River Center.