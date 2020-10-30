Local students show up at the polls, elect Clifford the Big Red Dog in mock election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Earlier this month we told you about a local school helping students learn all about the election process by hosting an election of their own. Today they learned Clifford the Big Dog will be the next school president.

Students at Wynnbrook Christian School say they’re looking for their next school president to be kind and nice, as they prepare to vote in the school’s general election. Ms. Robbins for President is representing the human party and Clifford the Big Red Dog is representing the animal party. News 3 spoke to both campaigns ahead of the election for one final message to voters.

“Well, I want people to know that I’ll help the kids do their best and the teachers, I want to help them teach even better than they already do,” says Anna, Ms. Robbins’s Campaign Manager

“To help make Clifford the Big Red Dog and help make Clifford the Big Red winner and to remember that bigger is always better,” says Grayson, Clifford the Big Red Dog’s Campaign Manager.

Stephanie Dubose, the school’s librarian says the goal of this project was exceeded exponentially.

“The results were exactly what I was hoping for. It has generated a lot of interest in the students about the whole election process. The students have started checking out books about the presidency and the election process in general, books about the characters that are running for president because they wanted to know about the book characters,” says Dubose.

After a long election season, students finally learned who their next school president would be as the principal announced Clifford the Big Red Dog to a crowd of eager students on Friday afternoon.

Clifford the Big Red Dog will begin his term as “President” starting on Monday.