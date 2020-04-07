Local teachers spreading positive messages to students

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Some local teachers are spreading a message of cheer and hope to their students in these uncertain times, due to the coronavirus.

Teachers at Central High School in Phenix City are sharing encouraging words with students amid transitioning to virtual learning environments. They were asked to send in videos with positive messages to shine some light on an unfortunate situation.

Central High School sophomore Ellison Laney had the privilege of putting the clips together. Laney is a student in the Career Technical television production class at CHS, also known as Red Devil TV. She says several teachers were ecstatic to send in their videos with inspiring messages to the students.

“It was very uplifting to hear that the teachers are downhearted just like us,” says Ellison. “At Central we love one another, and we will continue to do so as we push forth throughout the rest of the year.”

Tim Loreman, television production teacher at Central, says he is helping his students adapt to their “new normal.”

“The whole purpose of our program is to provide media for the school. While that typically means a sports broadcast or our news show, under our current conditions we’ve had to be creative in reaching our students.”

He wants students to know the teachers and staff are thinking of them and are there to support them. Words such as “we love you” and “we miss you” are spoken from many of the teachers featured in the video.

Jason Sasser, Career Technical Director, says he is very fortunate to have a staff that loves what they do and loves their students.

“When we reached out to our teachers for their video messages, the response was so great that we are already planning a second video,” says Sasser.

Loreman says he is working with teachers across the school system to bring similar videos to their respective students. The full video can be found below.