Locals attend Treasure the Chest kayaking event for a good cause

Despite the few showers we’ve seen throughout the day, it didn’t stop one organization from raising proceeds and paddling for a purpose.

Dozens of families and volunteers came out to register for the “Treasure the Chest” kayak fundraiser. Concession stands, filled with treats were the many highlights for kids.

A silent auction and raffle tickets were all provided, benefiting this year’s recipient Teresa Knott.

100% of the money raised goes to Knott’s, who is currently battling stage 4 kidney cancer.

This is the 4th annual event for “Treasure the Chest” and each year the crowd gets bigger.

“We are going to do this every August for as long as we possibly can so we encourage people to come out maybe next year to support it, it’s a great cause and it’s a lot of fun,” said Brandi Whited, Treasure the Chest Organizer.

“I’m just blessed beyond belief from the support from this and the support from my family and support from everybody. I’m looking forward to the years to come,” said Teresa Knott, Recipient.

Knott says the money raised will go towards her medical costs.