LOCATED SAFE: Missing 3-year-old Wetumpka boy located after overnight search

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Elmore County County Sheriff’s Office confirms a 3-year-old boy is safe after been located in the woodline around 6:38 this morning (August 27th).

The 3-year-old boy was the center of a massive overnight search after he wandered away from a Wetumpka home.

Family and friends say child appears to have wandered away from a home Monday, around 7:20PM.

A Facebook post from Hannah Ackerman stated, “We need all the help we can get to find our sweet Zachary! He’s been missing for about 45 mins in Wetumpka in the woods somewhere. He was at his moms and ran off in the woods. ANY help will be appreciated.”

Later, Ackerman posted a picture of the child, saying “Please help us find our baby.”

This morning, Ackerman shared the child has been located!

A volunteer had said the search is happening near the Tallassee Highway.

News 3 has reached out to nearby law enforcement agencies for additional details.