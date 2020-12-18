Loeffler, Warnock both making points as they campaign through the Chattahoochee Valley

This week the Georgia U.S. Senate campaigns have swung in and out of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler was in Columbus on Thursday and LaGrange on Friday morning. Democratic challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, was in south Columbus last Sunday.

As they campaigned locally for the Jan. 5 runoff, Loeffler and Warnock talked about the future of the country.

The they both are clear that the two special elections in Georgia are a referendum on the fate of the nation.

“The future of our country is on the ballot Jan. 5th,” Loeffler said. “We can take the path Raphael Warnock stands for, socialism, or we can take the path of fighting for the American dream. That’s what I am fighting for, for every single Georgian. Georgians need to know that Raphael Warnock would be a rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer. The change Chuck Schumer promised to bring when he took Georgia was to change America. That’s wrong for Georgia and I am making sure Georgians know that.”

Warnock is not taking the political attacks personally.

“I am really clear that none of this is about me,” he said. “I am focused on the people of Georgia. And what we are seeing, unfortunately, out of the Loeffler campaign is the politics of division. And I think that’s the last thing we need in a moment like this. All of us are imperiled by this pandemic. And it reminds us that everybody needs healthcare. She’s spent her 10 months trying to get rid of healthcare for people with preexisting conditions. I think she has a hard time explaining that.”

As you would expect, they see this race differently.

“What we need is a better good-faith effort from Washington D.C.,” Warnock said. “I mean, you walk across communities like this, a neighborhood like this and folks have lost love ones and have lost livelihoods. And yet they gather like this on Sunday mornings all across our state not because they are unaware of the tragedy, but they are just keeping the faith.”

Loeffler says that Warnock is the key to a “socialist” agenda for the national Democrats.

“He would be a rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer to bring the radical agenda of the left, high taxes, big government, socialized healthcare,” he said. “That’s wrong for Georgia. What Georgians want is for us to get past this pandemic, to get the economy back on its feet. That’s what I am fighting for. And radical, liberal Raphael Warnock in his own words has supported socialism, Marxism, anti-police, anti-military, an anti-American concepts.”