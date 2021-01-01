 

Lone Star NYE: Adjusting production to help Texans celebrate from home

News

by: Maggie Glynn

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks show from Reunion Tower (Photo courtesy NBCDFW)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — This year, more people than ever will be ringing in the new year from home. Lone Star NYE is providing some entertainment so Texans can still celebrate with their household, safely.

“This year’s show is going to be a little bit different than years past, obviously there will be no live audience,” Lone Star NYE co-host Katy Blakey explained.

Last year’s celebration brought in a crowd of nearly 7,000 people. Instead of live, packed music performances this year, the performers sang to an empty music hall.

She and co-host DJ Williams will be broadcasting from a studio this year, rather than checking out some local festivities. They’re still hoping to bring a sense of joy into people’s homes.

“Still have some sense of a celebration, that’s going to be a little bit different than years past,” Williams said.

One tradition remains the same, though: the fireworks display from the iconic Reunion Tower downtown Dallas.

“The fireworks are going to just seem ultra special this year. With everything that’s going on in the world,” said Matt Peterson, creative director of Melrose Pyrotechnics, the company in charge of the big display.

The fireworks have already been packed into the tower, and are ready to go, rain or shine.

“I mean, whatever mother nature gives us, we can take it,” Peterson said.

Williams said the display is his favorite part of the celebration each year. He hopes it brings a little light to start off 2021.

“It’s huge man, and the whole thing is lit up and you literally can’t wrap your mind around how many fireworks they put on that bad boy, because it keeps on going for it seems to be almost forever. So it is extremely spectacular,” Williams explained.

Musical performances will come from Texas natives Ryan Berg and the Eli Young Band.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

