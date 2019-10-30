Long Beach 3 killed, 9 injured in shooting at party in California home

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A gunman opened fire on a party killing three people and wounding nine at a home in the Southern California city of Long Beach, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said a man in dark clothing with his face concealed fired the shots from an alley behind the home Tuesday night on the gathering of 25 to 30 people, including a group of co-workers, before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police Chief Robert Luna said officers found a horrific, blood-filled scene when they reached the home. Seven women and two men were sent to hospitals, and three men were killed in the attack.

“I don’t believe this was just a random act of violence,” Luna told reporters Wednesday morning. “It sounds like, based on what we know at this point — again, it’s early on — this may have been a targeted attack.”

Authorities said they don’t know a motive for the attack and are searching for at least one suspect, possibly more. Luna said there’s no evidence the shooting is gang-related.

Luna said police heard partygoers were gathered for various occasions, including Halloween, a birthday and an office party. He said some of the victims worked together but declined to say where.

Luna called the shooter a coward and urged residents to come forward with any information that might lead to an arrest. He said he doesn’t remember a case with such a large number of victims in the coastal city of 470,000 people in his more than three decades working there.