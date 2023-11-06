COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — E-cigarettes and vaping have been linked to several lung diseases and lung injuries. According to Dr. Jada Rhymes a physician at Whole Patient Healthcare, vape-related lung injuries are referred to as EVALI. The term stands for e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury.

The CDC reported that EVALI does not have specific symptoms or a way to be tested there for it can only be diagnosed through an evaluation done by a medical professional.

According to Dr. Rhymes, EVAIL causes a spectrum of diseases and damage to the lungs that differ for each patient.

“You actually see, um, damage of the lungs. That looks a lot like pneumonia. And a lot of times these individuals, they tend to have low oxygen levels and they have difficulty breathing. It’s hard to know if they actually have bacteria or viral pneumonia. And it’s usually a diagnosis of exclusion,” said Rhymes.

In order for an accurate assessment doctors need to be informed about product consumption. More information about available treatments can be found on the CDC website.