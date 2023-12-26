COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A longtime Columbus advertising executive and one of the pioneers of the consolidated government in the early 1970s has died.

Jack Bassett was 82.

The arrangements are incomplete. McMullen Funeral Home will be handling those arrangements.

Bassett’s passing was announced on his Facebook page.

“Jack passed away peacefully early Christmas morning following a massive stroke. His favorite routine was instigating political conflict among Facebook friends. Thank you for providing his entertainment and social activity,” the post read. “He will be greatly missed. Our hearts are broken.”

Bassett was a member of the Columbus Jaycees, a dominant civic club that drove political and social change in the 1960s and 1970s. A Jaycee-led effort elected J.R. Allen as Columbus mayor. The Jaycees also pushed the first consolidation of city and county governments in Georgia when Muscogee County and Columbus merged its city council and county commission.

Bassett won a seat on the new city council.

Bill Becker and Bassett formed one of Columbus’ most influential advertising agencies, Bassett and Becker. The two men were business partners for 35 years.

They managed some of the top advertising accounts in the city, including McDonald’s, CB&T, Tom’s Foods, and Columbus Regional. They also had a number of national accounts in their portfolio.

“Jack was a good people person,” Becker said. “He was authentic. He managed to make friends with anybody. That intuitive sense to get people to like him transferred to the product.

“I always used to tell him, ‘Jack, you are goofy, but you are authentic.’”

Perhaps Bassett and Becker’s best work was on their smallest account – Country’s Barbecue.

“That commercial with Jim Morpeth and the hams has been running for more than 25 years – it’s timeless,” Becker said. “Country’s was never our largest account, but it was certainly our most visible. You don’t make a name by your biggest accounts, you make your name by the visible, fun stuff.”

Country’s Barbecue owner Jim Morpeth was one of Bassett’s dearest friends. The two were close for decades.

“He was an advertising and creative genius,” Morpeth said. “No one meant more to Country’s over the years than Jack. I will so miss doing creative and effective commercials with Jack. All of our best commercials were his creation.”

But Morpeth’s relationship with Bassett was so much more than the 30-second commercials.

“He lifted me up from the corner of the room to someone willing to take charge,” Morpeth said. “I learned so much from Jack about how to be a leader and how to enjoy life. He was the friend that was always there for me – he did so much more for me than I ever could do for him.”

Becker said he can remember when Bassett made the decision to leave his city council post.

“He could have probably stayed on that council for a while, maybe as long as he wanted,” Becker said. “He said it was time because he didn’t feel like he was making a difference anymore. Jack wanted to make a difference.”

Bassett stayed involved in politics as a consultant and advertising guy.

“You only went to Jack if you wanted to win,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

Bassett worked with Henderson during campaigns.

“He was one of the most savvy political guys I ever met,” Henderson said. “I did not know Jack when he was a politician, but I can see where he drew on that experience when he advised others.”

And Basset didn’t sugarcoat things.

“Bassett was brutally honest,” the mayor said. “He would flat tell you what he was thinking. Now, he would smile and laugh while he was saying it. But he would tell you like it was.”

Bassett did make a difference with his advertising skills. But what Becker remembers most is a partnership that worked every day.

“The amazing thing is over 35 years we never once – not once – in our relationship had a discussion, debate, or argument about money,” Becker said. “Now, we had our creative differences, but we were always able to measure each other’s work and make it a little better. There was really no need to argue because we were having too much fun.”

Morpeth says he was miss the phone calls and visits with Bassett.

“Will life go on? Sure, it always does but it will be different and Jack will be missed beyond measure,” Morpeth said. “ He was my confidant, my encourager, my friend willing to call it like he saw it – my best friend!”

Bassett is survived by his wife of 41 years, Becky; and two children, daughter Jere Roberts of North Carolina, and son, Will, of Midland. He is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.