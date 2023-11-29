PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – Jan Williams’ roots run deep in Plains, Georgia. She and her husband, George, have lived here for over 50 years. She’s been knowing former President Jimmy Carter since she was a young teenager. He was on the school board and Jan’s father was school superintendent. Jan would go on to become a school teacher which opened the door for her to get to know Rosalynn Carter.

Jan recalls, “My first real relationship with Mrs. Rosalynn was back when I was Amy’s fourth grade teacher. She became a parent who was concerned about her child, behavior wise, education wise, is she getting all of her homework done? A good example of a good parent.”

Once President and Mrs. Carter moved back to Plains following his term in the White House, they became pillars in their local church, now Maranatha Baptist, which Jan also attends.

“When they came back home and started at the church, our relationship became very, very close,” Jan said.

Former President Carter is known for being a lifelong Sunday School teacher. But Jan says his wife also knew her way around the pages of the Bible. “Mrs. Rosalynn was a Bible scholar also. She taught the youth class at Maranatha. Having them teach, either one of them, could just bring the Bible to life for people who were listening to them. They had been to many of those places (in Israel) they taught about.”

Rosalynn was also instrumental in helping to start a food ministry at Maranatha. Jan says, “We started out with five families. We gave food to 460 something families the Saturday before Thanksgiving. She would just be overwhelmed. That’s the most we’ve ever done.”

That was just one example of the Carters’ love for the people of Plains, surpassed only by their love for each other. “He and she both loved to just…sometimes it was just a touch. But between those two, not further than an arm’s length away were they every really, and they loved it. And I loved seeing it.” And Jan said she loved calling it to peoples’ attention. “Put that in your life and see if your marriage won’t be better. They just had so much fun together, and what an example they’ve been.”

As Jan looks back over her friendship with Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, she is thankful it has lasted so long.

“I’m so glad I got to experience more of them as I got older, because I saw in action what they talked about either in their books, or in Sunday School class, or in the speeches they made. I saw that in action, and you know, we remember the actions so many times more than we remember the words that somebody may have said.”

Jan is determined to let her life reflect the character of her dear friend. She says, “I will try my best every day to find something in my life that maybe I can do, say, that Mrs. Rosalynn would be proud of because I was her friend also.”