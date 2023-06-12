LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A longtime high school assistant football coach was selected to be the new head coach at Lanett High School Monday night.

Chip Seagle has been an assistant in Alabama and Georgia for nearly four decades. At 60 years old, this is his first varsity head coaching assignment. His hiring was approved by the Lanett Board of Education.

Seagle replaces the legendary Clifford Story, who has been the Lanett head coach for 14 years, turning the Panthers into one of the most successful and respected programs in East Alabama. Story won two Alabama High School Athletic Association state championships, six region championships, and ten playoff appearances in just 14 seasons at the East Alabama school.

Story has two sons playing Division I college football. Kristian Story is a defensive back at Alabama. Caden Story is defensive lineman at Clemson. Story cited wanting to follow his sons college careers as a reason for stepping aside. He will continue to be Lanett’s athletic director.

Seagle, an offensive coordinator by trade, spent 11 seasons coaching under Story. He was part of both of Story’s state titles.

Coach Story said this of the hiring of Coach Seagle, “After evaluating the situation and wanting someone that helped lay the foundation here, and knows what it takes to be successful at Lanett. Coach Seagle is one of the most loyal, committed, and dedicated people I know. He will have the respect and admiration of the community, faculty, staff, and student-athletes of Lanett. He can X and O with the best of them, and I know our football team is in more than capable hands.”

Coach Seagle released the following comment: “My wife Tammy and I are honored and humbled to come back to a place that we consider home. We really appreciate the opportunity that Superintendent Boyd, Principal Lumpkin, and Athletic Director Story to build on Coach Story’s legacy of success and championships at what I think is the best place to coach – anywhere. But this is not about me. This is about giving the kids of Lanett an opportunity to be successful in life. Winning football games is great — and it’s a lot of fun. But helping these kids become successful men, husbands, and fathers is what it’s all about. That is something Coach Story has been doing here since 2009.”

Seagle had previously coached at Dothan High School, Smiths Station, Carroll, Goshen, Muscle Shoals, and most recently at the Heritage School in Newnan.

Seagle begins in his new role at Lanett on Tuesday morning as the Panthers continue with their summer conditioning and weight training.