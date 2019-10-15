Longtime rubber manufacturer closing in Chambers Co. impacting dozens of workers

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – A longtime east Alabama rubber manufacturer is shutting its doors, impacting dozens of full-time employees.

Kardoes a HEXPOL Company located along Industrial Drive in LaFayette has been an employer in the Chambers County area since the late 80s.

Valerie Gray, the executive director of The Chambers County Development Authority tells News 3 their organization is committed to helping employees.

Source: Google Maps

“I received notification early Monday afternoon that Kardoes a HEXPOL Company would be notifying its team the LaFayette facility would be closing. These team members are part of our Chamber County family and we will continue to pray for them during this difficult time,” said Gray.

Gray says the CCDA team will be working closely with the State of Alabama’s Rapid Response Team to help those who will be laid off.

“We commit ourselves to assist displaced workers as we have done in the past. In fact, I am already working with my contacts and resources to gather listings of full-time permanent job openings and positions available at their facilities,” said Gray.

News 3 has reached out to the company for a statement to confirm the number of employees impacted and a timeline for closure.

According to the manufacturer’s website the facility produces high-quality rubber compounds via an automated process serving the industrial mat, automotive, building & construction, OTR retreading, conveyor and other industrial markets.

The website states HEXPOL acquired Kardoes Rubber Co. on August 1st, 2014 from the founder Mr. Frank Kardoes and his family. Frank Kardoes started Kardoes Rubber Co. in 1988 and Kardoes is today a well known Rubber Compounder in the US market.