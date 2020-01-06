Looking for a job? Opelika Goodwill hosting January 14 Job Fair

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) – Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, Inc. (GoodwillSR) is hosting a multi-employer job fair in Opelika, Alabama. Hundreds of positions will be available from some of the region’s top employers. Industries represented range from manufacturing to health care to food service. The event is free and open to the public.

Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resume in-hand. Individuals are also encouraged to visit the nearest Goodwill career center and take advantage of free career readiness classes that include resume building, interview skills and many other skills workshops. For more information please contact the Opelika Career Center at (334) 275-4815.

Seventeen top employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance, including Sungchang Autotech; Hellas; Ajin USA; Buffalo Rock; Mando; Sam’s Club; East Alabama Medical Center; Golden State Foods; Afni; T&K Staffing; Alabama Department of Corrections; Easterseals; Stevens Home Health Care; Traveling Angels Nursing Services; Staffing Connections; United States Census 2020; Waffle House.

Where: Goodwill Career Center

​ 3740 Pepperell Pkwy

​ Opelika, AL 36801

When: Tuesday, January 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CST

Helping people to find sustainable employment is an essential part of GoodwillSR’s mission of “Developing People, Building Communities and Changing Lives”.

GoodwillSR provides free career readiness and job placement programs and hosts multiple job fairs throughout the year to help people in East Alabama and West Georgia find work.