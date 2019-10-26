Lottery issue could come up again during next Alabama legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It has been 20 years since Alabamians last voted on a lottery.

In the last four years, the Alabama Senate has passed two lottery bill that have ultimately died in the House. Lawmakers say that if there is going to be success this time, the bill needs to start in the House.

The lottery debate was supposed to dominate this past legislative session, but the bill didn’t survive.

“If there is going to be a lottery bill or some type of gaming bill, it may need to start in the House so that they can fix the problem and send it up to us to play with,” Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, said.

Albritton sponsored the most recent lottery bill in the Senate.

“We need to get the House on board with whatever we are going to do, so that we can get something done,” he said.

Back in 1999, the state rejected a lottery in a vote. House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said attitudes toward a lottery are changing.

“A lot of your broader counties that boarder these states see people driving over getting lottery tickers,” McCutcheon said. “Now, they’re saying we need to keep this money in Alabama.”

McCutcheon said lawmakers will have to decide what type of lottery they would like to see in Alabama. The Mississippi Lottery will begin selling scratch-off tickets in November and will begin selling multi-state lottery tickets in January.

The next Alabama legislative session will begin in February.

