Louisiana art center faces eviction due to COVID-19

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) -For 18 years Cite’ Des Arts has provided a space for artist of all types.

They could become another casualty of the COVID pandemic.

Like most areas across the country COVID-19 forced businesses to shut down.

In Lafayette Cite Des Arts is barely surviving.

Program manager Daniel Ladmirault says the center is over $20,000 in debt.

They need $40,000 to remain open.

“We have not been able to use the theatre and as such we have to pay our back-rent and we want to be able to pay the rent

upfront so that we have our big obligations out of the way until this whole COVID thing is over.

He says they’ve only had one production since the start of the pandemic and due to restrictions, they aren’t able to pack the house.

Ladmirault says they have taken full advantage of COVID assistance provided to businesses, but they still need help.

“We’ve applied for all relief funds and grants but there is never a guarantee that we will get the money. In fact, we have been denied.

In this next stimulus package, we will be applying for whatever grants or relief that we can get.”

Although Cite Des Arts is facing shut down, Ladmirault is hopeful the community’s support will help turn things around.

He says they’ve already reached 20% of their goals and other organizations have stepped up to help out.

“We partnered with Cinema on the Bayou they’re donating all of the proceeds from their Louisiana Night films to Cite Des Arts.

We’re very pleased with that.”

To make a donation visit https://www.citedesarts.org/shows