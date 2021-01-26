 

 

Louisiana art center faces eviction due to COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) -For 18 years Cite’ Des Arts has provided a space for artist of all types.

They could become another casualty of the COVID pandemic.

Like most areas across the country COVID-19 forced businesses to shut down.

In Lafayette Cite Des Arts is barely surviving.

Program manager Daniel Ladmirault says the center is over $20,000 in debt.

They need $40,000 to remain open.

“We have not been able to use the theatre and as such we have to pay our back-rent and we want to be able to pay the rent
upfront so that we have our big obligations out of the way until this whole COVID thing is over.

He says they’ve only had one production since the start of the pandemic and due to restrictions, they aren’t able to pack the house.

Ladmirault says they have taken full advantage of COVID assistance provided to businesses, but they still need help.

“We’ve applied for all relief funds and grants but there is never a guarantee that we will get the money. In fact, we have been denied.
In this next stimulus package, we will be applying for whatever grants or relief that we can get.”

Although Cite Des Arts is facing shut down, Ladmirault is hopeful the community’s support will help turn things around.

He says they’ve already reached 20% of their goals and other organizations have stepped up to help out.

“We partnered with Cinema on the Bayou they’re donating all of the proceeds from their Louisiana Night films to Cite Des Arts.
We’re very pleased with that.”

To make a donation visit https://www.citedesarts.org/shows

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 70° 55°

Wednesday

63° / 35°
AM Thundershowers
AM Thundershowers 84% 63° 35°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Friday

57° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 35°

Saturday

61° / 50°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 5% 61° 50°

Sunday

68° / 44°
Rain
Rain 69% 68° 44°

Monday

53° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 53° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
5%
70°

70°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
70°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
64°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

62°

10 PM
Showers
43%
62°

61°

11 PM
Showers
57%
61°

60°

12 AM
Rain
64%
60°

60°

1 AM
Rain
76%
60°

59°

2 AM
Rain
74%
59°

59°

3 AM
Rain
79%
59°

58°

4 AM
Rain
73%
58°

58°

5 AM
Rain
76%
58°

57°

6 AM
Rain
84%
57°

57°

7 AM
Rain
84%
57°

56°

8 AM
Rain
83%
56°

56°

9 AM
Rain
77%
56°

56°

10 AM
Light Rain
68%
56°

57°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
57°

58°

12 PM
Showers
46%
58°

59°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

60°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
60°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories