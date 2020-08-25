Louisiana prepping for Laura

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WWL-CBS) – A tropical storm watch has been issued for the southeast Louisiana coast ahead of Laura. That includes lower Plaquemines, lower Jefferson, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. A hurricane watch is in effect farther west from Morgan City to southeast Texas.

Threats from Marco are pretty much finished – all warnings associated with Marco were canceled, although we could still get a breeze and some passing showers from it Monday night and Tuesday.

Our focus now shifts to Tropical Storm Laura, which is near western Cuba with winds of 60 mph. The forecast path hasn’t changed much in the past day or so and takes it to southwest Louisiana by Wednesday night.

