Louisiana presidential primary postponed over coronavirus

(WGMB) — Louisiana will postpone next month’s presidential primary due to coronavirus concerns, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced.

The primary, scheduled for April 4, will now take place on June 20.

Ardoin said the action was taken out of an abundance of caution for voters, officials and all of the residents of the state.

“The threat we face from the COVID-19 virus is an unprecedented threat and unlike any we have faced,” he said.

Ardoin also announced the May 9 Municipal General Election has been moved to July 25.