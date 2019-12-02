Loved ones grieve for Columbus man killed in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Gun violence claims the life of a local man who becomes the 35th homicide in Columbus this year.

Authorities say that deadly shooting happened Sunday night in the 3400 block of Terminal Court.

Muscogee County officials say Jamad Humphrey, 29, was shot and killed last night.

As police continue gathering evidence and investigating the tragic shooting, his loved ones are left full of grief.

Humphrey’s friends say the young man had his life on a good path. His friends say he had just proposed to his girlfriend.

We spoke with community activist, Norman Quarles, who says Humphrey had a promising future. But sadly, life is over for him.

“I knew Jamad as a young man that started to change his life. He had gotten a job. He was working out of town. He had just proposed to his girlfriend. So I saw his life changing. It’s just a tragedy, just an overall loss for our community,” says Quarles.

So far, police haven’t released any details in the investigation. We’ll bring you more as soon as we learn it.