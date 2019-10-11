LSU fans say they’re in the mood for “Gator” this weekend!

BATON ROUGE, La (CNN)- This weekend, the Louisiana State Tigers face off against the University of Florida Gators, and in Baton Rouge that means one thing: it’s time to eat lots of gator meat at a pre-game “Tiger Bait” Festival.

LSU fans will fill themselves with gator nuggets, sausage and other grilled or fried delicacies.

The meat is not cheap, and it’s hard to keep up with demand around this rival game.

But true tiger fans will find a way.

Alligator meat typically sells for $7 to $10 per pound.

Kick-off for the UF vs. LSU game is 8 pm eastern on Saturday, October 12.