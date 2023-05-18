

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Excitement is building in the east Alabama community as news spreads popular athletic apparel brand Lululemon Athletica will be opening a new store at The Standard, located on East Glenn Ave and N Gay Street in Auburn.

The Standard’s location offers an ideal setting for the new Lululemon store, strategically positioned within proximity to Auburn University and its student population, ensuring accessibility for both the campus community and the wider area.

While specific details regarding the store’s size, design, and opening date are yet to be revealed, anticipation is already building. WRBL has reached out to the City of Auburn, Lululemon, and The Standard trying to get more details for you!

Lululemon has gained a loyal following worldwide, known for its top-notch athletic apparel blending style and functionality. Lululemon’s product range includes yoga pants, leggings, shorts, sports bras, tops, jackets, and accessories designed for various athletic activities such as yoga, running, training, and leisurewear. The brand focuses on using premium fabrics and innovative designs to provide comfort, flexibility, and moisture-wicking properties to enhance athletic performance.