Lumberton firefighter hurt during Hurricane Dorian response

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A firefighter in Lumberton was hurt while working during Hurricane Dorian.

He was reporting to the Tolarsville station in his personal vehicle when a tree fell and hit his truck, according to a social media post from Northwood’s Fire & Rescue. Crews had to cut him from the vehicle and provided medical care.

He is being treated at the hospital. According Northwood’s Fire & Rescue Facebook page, he suffered “non-life threatening injuries.”

The crews at Northwood’s said they, “wish to thank Lumberton Rescue & EMS, Inc. and Robeson County EMS for their assistance on this incident.”