Lumpkin Police Chief sees improvement in safety after GDOT installs caution lights on road known for accidents

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A highway in Stewart County known for traffic deaths is seeing an improvement in driver safety after the Georgia Department of Transportation installed new caution lights.

Previously, Lumpkin Police Chief Ronald Jackson spoke with News 3 about the dangers of US Route 27 and Georgia State Route 27 in Lumpkin, Ga. Soon after, GDOT reached out to Jackson to find a solution to the problem. GDOT sent their engineers to assess the highway.

In the meantime, GDOT has installed caution lights to help drivers stay more aware on the road.

“They are slowing down and thank God, knock on wood, we haven’t had any accidents out there,” Jackson said.

Engineers are expected to complete their assessment in March. Once the assessment is complete, there will be a meeting to discuss how much it will cost to implement new safety measures on the highway. Jackson said he is glad these new safety measures will save lives.

“Anytime you can save lives, it’s a plus,” Jackson said.

Georgia DOT released a statement on their progress with US Route 27 and Georgia State Route 27

The Georgia DOT District 3 traffic operations team is currently studying the US 27/Georgia 1 and Georgia 27 intersection. The engineers are considering data from a number of factors, including accident rates over multiple years, as well as how the volume of vehicles changes throughout the calendar year. Georgia DOT appreciates the information and support it has received from the Lumpkin and Stewart County communities and will continue to cooperate with area officials and law enforcement to ensure high standards of safety and efficiency on its roadways.

Jackson believes the community is glad that law enforcement is looking out for them and making their driving experience on the highway safer.

“They’re glad that someone is paying attention, glad someone is looking out for their safety and they really appreciate it,” Jackson said.