Lysol + Kinsa provide smart thermometers to Pre-K and 5th grade students amidst the ongoing pandemic

HARRIS COUNTY (WRBL) – The Harris County School District was accepted into the Lysol and Kinsa FLUency Health Program. The program provides students in Pre-K through 5th grade with smart thermometers.

The thermometer hooks up to a smartphone app via Bluetooth connection. From there, the thermometer not only logs students temperatures alerting parents if it’s above average, but parents can also log their child’s other symptoms.

Once they do this it will prompt the parent with follow-up questions and then will alert the parent if that child should seek medical attention. The smart thermometer helps parents monitor their children’s symptoms, but also keeps schools safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to these features, the symptoms parents log can be viewed by the school nurse. It does not allow the school nurse to see which student it is or see any of their other personal information. However, they can monitor the amount of students out and their symptoms.

Jennifer Burdett, the school nurse for the Creekside School, says this can be a big help especially during the current environment.

“I can see the trends, so I can see if I see a lot of COVID symptoms, then I can maybe start following up with the kids who aren’t here or that are missing a bunch of days,” said Burdett. “So that way I can kind of see if we’re getting an increase of COVID or not.”

Burdett is a mother herself and added that she’s integrated the thermometer into their daily routine. She uses it every morning to check her child’s temperature to make sure she is healthy enough to send to school.

The Creekside School says they’ve had nearly 100 students request the smart thermometer.