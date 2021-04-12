Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song announce birth of first child together

(NEXSTAR) – Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are new parents after Song gave birth to their first child, according to a representative for Culkin.

The couple welcomed a son, Dakota Song Culkin, into the world earlier this month, Michelle Bega confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY.

The “Home Alone” and “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” stars said in the statement that they were “overjoyed” to meet Dakota.

Culkin, 40, and Song, 33, chose the name to honor Culkin’s sister, who died in 2008, CNN reports.

“Mother, father and baby are all healthy and happy,” Bega said in the statement.

Culkin and Song worked together on the set of “Changeland” in Thailand, which announced production in 2017. During a 2018 appearance on the “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Culkin said that he was looking forward to having children with Song, joking that “we’ve definitely been practicing.”

While best known for his iconic Christmas movies in which he starred as little Kevin, Culkin appeared this year in several episodes of TV series “American Horror Story” and in 2019 episodes of the comedy “Dollface.”

Song, who appeared in “The Social Network” and “Wendy W: Homecoming Warrior,” also had a role in “Dollface,” as well as in the 2019 Netflix thriller “Secret Obsession.”