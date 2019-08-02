Mack Truck driver leads high speed chase through four east Alabama counties

RUSSELL COUNTY, Al. (WRBL) – A dangerous high speed chase involving a Mack Truck careened through four east Alabama counties early Friday morning, according to deputies.

A portion of the wild chase was caught on a cell phone camera as the Mack Truck driver sped by the Chambers County County Courthouse along 431, with several deputies in pursuit.

Investigators say the chase began after midnight in Randolph County when law enforcement tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the Mack Truck took off.

The chase continued on 431, through Chambers County and into Lee County.

At some point investigators say Spike Strips were deployed, damaging the truck’s front tires. However, the back tires were not damaged and the driver continued for miles into Russell County on nothing but rims as his front tires shredded.

Investigators say the chase continued along 51 or Marvyn Pkwy in Lee County into Russell County.

At that point, deputies say the Mack Truck driver lost control near the Hurtsboro community and crashed in the median. Law enforcement officials say the driver resisted arrest after he was pulled from his truck. A taser was deployed and he was taken into custody with minor injuries.

Chambers County deputies say one of their patrol SUVs was damaged during the chase. Deputies are thankful the roads were relatively clear from other drivers in the overnight chase. Investigators say they are thankful nobody was seriously injured.

News 3 is waiting to hear back from

Russell Co. Sheriff Heath Taylor to find out the Mack Truck drivers name and charges.