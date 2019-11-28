Macon and Lee County police positively identify human remains as 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard

Shorter, Alabama (WRBL) Residents who live near the site in Macon County where human remains were found Monday express their disbelief over the Aniah Blanchard tragedy. Meanwhile, investigators who have spent the last month looking for her were saddened to deliver the news.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm today the remains are in fact of Aniah Blanchard,” said Paul Register, Auburn Police Chief.

News of Blanchard’s remains being found in a wooded area off County Road 2 near the New Hope Baptist Church, was heartbreaking to hear.

“This right here is devastating for the family because she has been missing for a month. My love goes out to the Blanchard family,” said Ernest Magruder, Nearby Neighbor.

Blanchard was last seen on video entering the South College Chevron in Auburn on October 23rd. Two days later police recovered Blanchard’s SUV in Montgomery. IbraheemYazeed, Antwon Fisher, and David Johnson, Jr. are all charged in connection with Blanchard’s disappearance. The tragedy serves as a reminder to always stay alert.

“I saw Ms. Blanchard’s mother on TV last night. She was telling everybody, “Be careful, be aware of your surroundings girls and boys,” said Magruder.

It’s a pain no family should have to face.

“We have spoken with the family and obviously they are heartbroken, but at least they can now begin to deal with this and move forward,” said Register.

Chief Register says the case is now a homicide, and additional charges are expected.