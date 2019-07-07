Macon Co. Coroner confirms homicide at Tuskegee McDonald’s

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – A homicide investigation is underway at the Tuskegee McDonald’s according to the Macon Co. Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Hal Bentley confirms to WRBL News 3 he was notified around 11:00PM (Saturday, July 6th) a person had been killed at the Tuskegee McDonald’s along W Martin Luther King Hwy.

Bentley says the body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. Bentley says no other information is available at this time.

News 3 has reached out to the Tuskegee Police Department as well as the city’s mayor in an effort to learn more details. We will update you as we can.