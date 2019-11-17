Macon Co. family undergoing medical treatment after keeping rabid raccoon

MACON CO., Ala (WRBL) – A Macon County family is now undergoing costly post-exposure rabies shots after a young raccoon they possessed illegally became symptomatic, began biting, and tested positive for the disease, according to officials with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.

“Our own Sergeant Keith Mann learned about the captive raccoon and its abnormal behaviors and immediately recognized the seriousness of this potentially life-threatening situation. He advised the family on next steps and procured the assistance of a USDA representative with knowledge about rabies,” shared Alabama wildlife officials.

The Macon County Health Department is working to notify any others who may have been exposed to the rabid animal.

“Despite being thousands of dollars per person, the cost of post-exposure treatment is the least scary thing about this case. Much more serious than money – this case highlights the fact that picking up wildlife can expose your family to a disease that will kill them, “ said officials.

Wildlife experts say an animal that appears healthy and “orphaned” can already harbor the virus after being exposed through grooming from an infected mother. As in this case, symptoms may not appear for months. Rabid animals are not always aggressive.

“Thanks to the diligence of Sgt. Mann, our hope is that a family tragedy has been averted due to quick medical intervention,” shared wildlife officials.

Please remember do not pick up wildlife. Animals you perceive to be in need may tug at your heartstrings, but the risks can be devastating. Rabies is a series public health concern and is fatal in humans as well as domestic pets. It is also illegal to possess wildlife.