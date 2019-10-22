Macon Co. man wanted in slayings of his brother and sister arrested in Louisiana

UPDATE: 10/22-19 8:14 p.m. ALEA: Aaron Flynn Gess was arrested in Louisiana by the Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service. Gess is currently awaiting extradition to Alabama. This case is still under investigation and no additional information is available.

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A massive manhunt across the southeast stretches into day three for a Macon County man wanted for the murders of his brother and sister.

Tuesday morning, Agents with ALEA’s Alabama Bureau of Investigation confirmed with News 3 they have obtained two Murder Warrants in Macon County for Aaron Flynn Gess.

Agents say they are using every resource at their disposal to bring Gess into custody and are hopeful an arrest will be made soon.

Investigators say Gess has a history of mental illness, has made threats to resist any type of apprehension and should be considered armed and dangerous. Agents also confirmed Gess worked as an Uber driver prior to the murders, but is no longer with the company.

Wanted: Aaron Gess is facing two charges of Murder in deaths of his brother and sister

Aaron Gess may still be traveling in a grey 2019 Kia Optima with Alabama plate 46AT885. Investigators no longer believe he is in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Gess is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you encounter Aaron Gess or have additional information, please contact ALEA at (334) 270-1122 or call 911. Do not approach him.

Gess is accused of murdering his 48-year-old sister, Sharon Gess and his brother 60-year-old William Gess Junior. The coroner says the siblings’ cause of death remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, East Alabama Medical Center’s staff remains in mourning over the death of their beloved colleague and friend, Sharon Gess.

Sharon was well-loved and a highly respected member of the leadership team at EAMC as the director of both the Emergency Department and Emergency Medical Services (ambulance service).

Sharon Gess

“We are heartbroken. Our entire EAMC family is devastated and we grieve for Sharon’s family,” said John Atkinson P.R. & Marketing Director with East Alabama Medical Center.

Since Sunday’s murders tributes have been pouring into the family. One Facebook post from Amanda Wiles seemed to capture the light and love personified by Sharon in her role as a caregiver for all at EAMC.

“I didn’t know this lady too well personally but I do know how kind she was to me when we thought (our child) was going to leave this world 3 years ago. My phone died in the ER while we was waiting for the jet to arrive to go to Bham. She was a kind soul who went and used her own money to buy me a charger!! She was there for me the whole time I was in survival mode, overwhelmed, and scared in the ER. Helping guide me through the process. Praying for her loved ones and thankful I was able to meet someone like her,” posted Wiles.

Law enforcement at Gess Family home in Notasulga, Alabama on Sunday

Late Sunday afternoon agencies were called to the family’s property along Tuskegee Street and discovered the brother and sister dead. Agents say the motive for the double homicide is domestic related, but declined to go into specifics.

The case remains under investigation by the Notasulga Police Department, deputies with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office as well as ABI agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

