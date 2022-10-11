MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County Deputy is recovering from injuries she sustained this weekend when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind as she was parked on Interstate 85 working another crash scene. The driver who hit her patrol vehicle is the Probate Judge in Chambers County, who says he’s extremely grateful the deputy is going to be okay.

Alabama State Troopers tell WRBL the three-vehicle crash happened around 12:32 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, and resulted in the hospitalization of Deputy Beverly A. Clark, 60, of Tuskegee. The crash occurred on Interstate 85 near the 24-mile marker, approximately two miles east of Shorter, in Macon County.

Troopers say Deputy Clark was injured while she was providing traffic control at another crash scene along I-85. Troopers say Deputy Clark was inside her marked 2017 Chevrolet Silverado patrol vehicle, when it was struck in the rear-end by a 2006 Jeep Commander driven by William P. Story, 39, of Valley. After the initial collision, Clark’s Silverado was pushed forward and struck another Macon County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was also on the scene providing traffic control but was unoccupied at the time of the collision.

Judge Story tells WRBL he was returning home from a band competition when the crash happened.

“I’m so thankful the Deputy and myself were not hurt seriously and blessed we could walk away. It was an accident due to the fact of late-night travel and being drowsy. I was pulling over to the passing lane and was drowsy even after coffee. Grateful and blessed to be here still,” said Story.

Clark was initially transported to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika before being transferred to UAB Hospital, in Birmingham. WRBL has reached out to Macon County Sheriff André Brunson to check on Deputy Clark and confirm she’s been released from the hospital.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.