Macon County Sheriff helping residents without water

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Macon County Sheriff and deputies are delivering free water to Brownsville residents after an apparent busted water pipe leads to dry faucets for dozens of families.

News 3 is learning residents along County Road 24 have been without water for several days. Realizing citizens needed help Sheriff André Brunson and several deputies loaded up on water and delivered to dozens of homeowners on Friday.

“Someone called the Sheriff’s office and said the water had been off on CR 24 for a couple of days. Of course, I wanted to help so we loaded up a truck and took water to the people that needed it. When we ran out we went to Walmart and bought more to deliver. We delivered until after dark,” Sheriff Brunson told News 3.

Resident Norma Jackson saw the deputies loading up water and shared pictures on her social media post.

“So, I just thought I’d share a bit of good news coming out of Tuskegee/Macon County. I was in Walmart earlier and I saw members of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department coming through three deep. Of course, I was curious, so I asked what was up. These guys were on a second run to buy water for county residents who have been without water in their community. I just wanted to give a shout-out to Sheriff Andre’ Brunson and his team, Orlando Whitehead and I didn’t get the other deputy’s name that was actually in the store for being true community servants,” shared Jackson.

News 3 will try to get in touch with the Macon County Water Authority over the weekend to see what the problem is and when the issue will be resolved.