Macon, Ga. man arrested at Fort Benning sentenced for gun, methamphetamine charges, says DOJ

The Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia announced that Johmar Chandler has been sentenced for charges related to gun possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

Chandler, “a Macon, G a. resident with a violent criminal history in Muscogee County, Ga., was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison for gun and drug charges,” according to Charles Peeler, U.S. Attorney.

At court, Chandler pleaded guilty to a single count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, according to DOJ.

Originally, “…Chandler was taken into custody by an officer with Fort Benning’s Directorate of Emergency Services on July 31, 2018, after the defendant was pulled over for driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 520, a public-access highway located on the perimeter portion of Fort Benning, just outside” of Columbus, Ga.

During his arrest, Chandler “was carrying a 9mm pistol holding seven rounds,” and “a bag full of various drugs was discovered,” inside the vehicle, “including two smaller bags containing a total of 145 methamphetamine pills.”

Chander told agents, and said “in his signed plea agreement, that the gun and drugs belonged to him, and that he knew it was illegal for a convicted felon to possess a gun,” said the DOJ.

“We are cracking down on convicted felons in possession of dangerous weapons in the Middle District of Georgia. It is illegal for convicted felons to have a gun, and if they are caught with one, they will be prosecuted,” said Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “I want to thank the law enforcement agents with Fort Benning and ATF for their assistance with this case.”

Chandler had “two prior convictions in Muscogee County Superior Court and one prior conviction in the U.S. District court for the Middle District of Georgia.”

Previously, Chandler ” was convicted in Muscogee County Superior Court on December 4, 2003 for Criminal Damage in the Second Degree and November 29, 2004 for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. The defendant was convicted in U.S. District Court, Middle District of Georgia on April 9, 2012 for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute,” according to the DOJ.