Macon man sentenced to 18 years for role in methamphetamine ring

MACON Ga. (WRBL) – A Macon man with ties to the Georgia prison system was sentenced to serve more than 18 years in federal prison for his role directing a drug trafficking ring responsible for pushing large quantities of methamphetamine into Middle Georgia.

Richard Charles Allen, aka Chucky, 44, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 220 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on Wednesday, August 18, after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

DEA agents began investigating Allen’s narcotics distribution activities in the Middle Georgia region in April 2019. The DEA conducted a series of controlled purchases from Allen using a confidential informant, but were unable to identify Allen’s source of methamphetamine supply.

As a result, agents sought and obtained a wiretap order on Allen’s phone number from a federal judge. Allen was recorded negotiating the purchase of a total of three kilograms of methamphetamine from an unknown source.

The source was incarcerated in the Georgia prison system and one kilogram of methamphetamine from co-defendant, Cristian Estrada-Santa Maria, aka Strada, 35, who was also incarcerated in the Georgia prison system.

Allen’s courier, co-defendant Joshua Noojin, 40, of Macon, was directed by Allen to retrieve the kilo of methamphetamine sourced by Estrada-Santa Maria. Noojin was taken into custody on September 7, 2019, after obtaining what amounted to be 990 grams of methamphetamine.

Noojin was sentenced to serve 130 months in federal prison on July 13, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Estrada-Santa Maria was sentenced serve 240 months in federal prison on May 18, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In all, Allen is responsible for distributing 1231.462 grams of d-Methamphetamine Hydrochloride, also known as “ice.” Allen has a previous federal conviction for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“The DEA and our local law enforcement teams stopped a major source of methamphetamine from flowing into our communities, preventing further harm and death,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary in a news release. “DEA is fully committed to tirelessly pursuing criminals who sell drugs, whether they’re selling them on the streets or from inside a prison,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy in a news release.