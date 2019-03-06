Maggie Delight Robinson, 57: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Her middle name was Delight. And it fit like a surgical glove.

Robinson a registered nurse worked at East Alabama Medical Center for 40 years, starting when she was just 17. She was one of the 23 victims who died Sunday when a deadly tornado ripped apart a section of the Beauregard community.

Chaplain Laura Eason, director of Pastoral Care at East Alabama Medical Center, met with Robinson’s coworkers in Endoscopy on Monday, according to a social media post on Tuesday by the hospital.

“They described Maggie as having a calm demeanor, and who always had a smile on her face,” says Eason. “They said she was the ‘true light” of the department.”

In the hospital’s social media post, co-worker Chona Lane, said she was heartbroken at hearing about her friend’s death.

“Everybody loved Maggie because she made it easy to love her, and like her,” Lane is quoted. “The Bible says the righteous will be remembered forever; I would like to say I believe that to be true about our Maggie. She had a heart of compassion and was so loving to us and to her patients.”

This summer Robinson would have celebrated 40 years with the hospital.

She most recently worked in Endoscopy for nine years but started her career here as a nursing assistant in Progressive Care. Robinson earned her RN degree in 1991 and her career included time in PACU and Nursing Administration, according to the hospital post.

A former coworker and longtime friend, Willie Lewis, saw Robinson about an hour before Sunday’s storm.

“We had discussed Galatians 6:9 about a week ago and she told me that verse appeared in her devotionals three or four times during the week,” he said the hospial’s post. “She also told me ‘I’m in a good place; God is first and foremost in my life.’”

Click here for the complete list of victim’s.